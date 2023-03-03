Egg Harbor Township family in dispute with local officials over their pet chickens and pigs

There’s a battle over pigs and chickens going on in Egg Harbor Township. A family with four rescued pigs and several chickens has been given a notice to get rid of them because they are a violation of township ordinances. The family says they’re not giving up their pets.

The issue started in December when the Ferriers got a notification that their pets violate the rules of the township. The Ferrier family moved into their dream home in May of last year.

"The first thing I wanted to do was get chickens because look at this place," said Brianna Ferrier. "I stumbled upon this Facebook page and was like, look at these pigs that need to get rescued, and I was like I’m doing it 110 percent. There’s no way I can let these babies be in inhumane conditions."

They rescued Archie and Panchie and set them up in their new homes. They set up a pen for their chickens and roosters and saved two more young pigs named Anna and Elsa, becoming advocates for their pigs and all pet pigs.

"When breeders advertise micro and mini pigs it gives a bad taste of what a pig is supposed to look like and the size," Brianna said.

When the township learned of the animals’ new address, they served the family an eviction notice for their pets. A letter to the family from the township explained that they couldn’t have a "piggery" or pigs at all in Egg Harbor.

As far as the chickens go, the township requires five acres. The Ferrier property is a little under four.

"We cannot be a piggery or in the business of raising pigs." Dave Ferrier said. "You saw here tonight we are not a piggery and we are not a business. We think that defeats that argument."

As it stands, the owners will face a fine, community service and possibly jail time if they don’t get rid of the animals.

The Ferriers did get an extension until March 20th but the family is hoping that it gets lifted altogether.

"They said they are going to look into it and so we’re going to continue to hold their feet to the fire and say let’s look into it, because we are not going to give up our pigs on March 20th."

FOX 29 contacted the township, but have not received a response from them, yet.