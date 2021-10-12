Egg Harbor Twp. man charged with sexual assault of 3 girls

article

An Egg Harbor Township man has been charged with 1st degree aggravated sexual assault and other sex-related charges in connection with the sexual assaults of three girls the man was responsible for babysitting.

According to Atlantic County officials, George Getty III, 29, was arrested October 9, in Egg Harbor Township. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault and other related charges.

Authorities say the victims are aged 13, 10 and eight.

No other details were released regarding Getty.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter