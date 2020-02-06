Eisenberg Elementary students take part in World Read Aloud Day

Students at a local Eisenberg Elementary School put their reading skills on display this past week for World Read Aloud Day.

Second graders at the school met with Ulysse Toussaint, a photographer by trade, who wrote "Super Heroes of Service."

Toussaint was reading for the United Way of Delaware’s "My Very Own Library’s" celebration, of World Read Aloud Day.

So far, over 200,000 books were donated to school students all over the state with hopes of inspiring young students to read.

"For our kids it is all too important. The most important thing you can do for a child to help them develop that love of reading is reading to them," said Orrin White, the Director of College and Career Success for United Way Delaware.

Toussaint’s book is the true story of a nine-year-old girl’s act of kindness, where her passion for making beads helped a country over 1400 miles away.

"She saw my photography and she decided to do something about it. She was a nine-year-old girl. In a matter of three years she was able to raise 5000 dollars to keep a school open in Haiti," Toussaint explained.

Reading his story was a way for Toussaint give back to the community that helped him many years ago.