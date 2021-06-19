El Pollo Loco testing drone delivery services in parts of Southern California

The next time you order from El Pollo Loco a drone could arrive at your doorsteps with your food.

The popular Mexican-American fast food chain is partnering with Flytrex to test drone food delivery.

Test flights for ‘Air Loco’ begin this coming week at 10 of its restaurants, including one in Corona.

The drone is designed to cruise at about 230 feet, going up to 30 miles per hour and can carry about 6 pounds. Best part… delivery can take just 10 minutes.

Your meal is delivered in a tamperproof bag that is then lowered to the ground. Air Loco can fly within a three-mile radius.

Yariv Bash, CEO of Flytrex, says his company has been working with the FAA for the past three years on building a system that is as safe as general aviation. The drones are completely autonomous.

"The system is completely autonomous. We have an operator on the ground in Southern California and that operator only installs the package and presses a green button, it is completely autonomous. Then all they have to do is oversee the flight," Bash said during FOX 11’s Special Report.

He says in the future, a single operator can oversee 20 flights simultaneously.

In addition to faster delivery times, the drones will also save the customer some money.

"Our system is so much more affordable and that allows you to take off the delivery payment for the customer and restaurant," Bash stated.

According to El Pollo Loco, they are the first national restaurant chain to launch drone delivery services. They plan to expand their operations in the next few months.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

