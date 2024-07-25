Elderly victim scammed out of over $340k by fake NJ contractor: officials
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A South Jersey man is in custody after officials say he swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly victim.
Christopher Fuscellaro, 32, is accused of posing as a licensed contractor under the names "Fuscellaro Construction" and "Four All Seasons Construction LLC."
Officials say he defrauded an elderly victim in Washington Township out of approximately $341,000.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Shocking video of car slamming into South Philly cheesesteak shop
- Contaminated gas at Wawa leads to thousands of dollars in car damages in Bucks County
- Second suspect sought for Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 3, injured 5 others
The Mantua Township man used "various means of fraud and deception," according to authorities, who have yet to release any further details.
He is charged with Theft, Theft by Deception, Theft by Required Disposition, Unlicensed Contractor and Insurance Fraud.