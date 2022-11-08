Election Day safety: Philadelphia officials vow to keep voters, workers safe and votes secure

article

Safety has been deemed a top priority as voters start to cast their ballots across Pennsylvania in some of the most contentious races for this year's Midterm Elections.

In Philadelphia, city leaders and law enforcement are working together to ensure that polls remain safe and secure for voters and election workers in every part of the city.

"We want to assure Philadelphians that all voters will be able to access their polling places and cast their ballots, that no one will be permitted to unlawfully interfere with their right to vote, and all ballots properly cast will be counted," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Polling locations open at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania, and close at 8 p.m. Voters can also drop off their mail-in ballots at ballot boxes or drop-off locations until 8 p.m.

Philadelphia officials, including the DA's office, police and city leaders, say plans are in place alongside state and federal law enforcement to keep Election Day "free, fair, and final."

"The DAO Election Task Force and our partners in law enforcement are prepared to respond immediately to reports of threats, harassment, or violence on Election Day and beyond, until results are certified," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

To report any issues outside of polling location, call the DAO Election Task Force hotline at 215–686–9641. For voting issues inside polling places, call the County Board of Elections at 215-686-1590.