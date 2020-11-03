Election Task Force reports 21 of 25 complaints have been resolved at polling places

article

In a noontime update, the Philadelphia Election Task Force said it has resolved 21 of 25 incidents reported at polling places around the city.

A spokesperson said allegations of election interference accounted for the vast majority of the reported incidents. One report received by officials dealt with construction that was partially blocking the entrance to a polling location. Another issue charged members of the press with partially blocking an entrance.

Officials said some complaints were determined to be unfounded by the Election Task Force while others will be appropriately investigated after polls are closed.

The Election Task Force has attributed most of the reported complaints to "bad information or misinformation being shared on social media."

In a press conference Monday morning, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner discussed the task force and the purpose it would serve on Election Day.

The task force is made up of 90 Assistant District Attorneys and other city officials, along with members of the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI.

“I want Philly voters to be assured that we are all working together to make sure you have a clean and fair Election Day. I do not expect any threats or harassment tomorrow, but let me be clear: Anyone intending to steal Philadelphians’ votes by breaking the law to disrupt a fair and free election could find themselves in a jail cell, facing criminal charges and a Philadelphia jury wondering why you thought it was okay to steal their votes,” Krasner stated Monday.

Polls in Philadelphia opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until the last voter in line by 8 p.m. when polls close has voted.

Members of the Election Task Force will be active until the election results are certified, which generally takes three weeks. Voting results on Election Day are always projections and generally take time to count all ballots, including military and overseas ballots and are always accepted up to seven days after any election.

Anyone who wishes to report unlawful or criminal activity regarding the election or voting are encouraged to contact the District Attorney's Office Election Task Force hotline: 215-686-9641.

