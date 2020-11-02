Philadelphia creates Election Task Force to help preserve 'clean and fair' election

More than 90 Assistant District Attorneys and other city officials, along with members of the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI, will be out across the city to aid in responding to voting complaints, city officials announced Monday.

“I want Philly voters to be assured that we are all working together to make sure you have a clean and fair Election Day. I do not expect any threats or harassment tomorrow, but let me be clear: Anyone intending to steal Philadelphians’ votes by breaking the law to disrupt a fair and free election could find themselves in a jail cell, facing criminal charges and a Philadelphia jury wondering why you thought it was okay to steal their votes,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner stated Monday.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and city officials hold press conference to discuss election safety and integrity.

The Election Task Force will be investigating claims of voting violations, according to the Pennsylvania Election Code, and will be working in conjunction with City Commissioners and members of the Philadelphia Police Department.

City officials stated people encountering possible criminal attempts to interfere with their right to vote are urged to contact the District Attorney’s Office Election Task Force hotline at 215-686-9641, or the national Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Polls in Philadelphia open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until the last voter in line by 8 p.m. when polls close has voted.

"The Philadelphia Police Department continues to plan with partner city agencies to ensure that the propriety of this election is upheld in accordance with the laws of our Commonwealth and our Municipality," Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw stated. "To that end, we will be working with our partner law enforcement entities, as well as other city stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response in the event that PPD services are called upon."

Members of the Election Task Force will be active until the election results are certified, which generally takes three weeks. Voting results on Election Day are always projections and generally take time to count all ballots, including military and overseas ballots and are always accepted up to seven days after any election.

Anyone wishing to check the progress of the Election Task Force on Tuesday can do so by following the @PhilaDAO Twitter account.

