Elton John will kick off North American farewell tour in Philadelphia next summer

Music icon Elton John announced Wednesday that he will start the North American leg of his farewell tour next July in Philadelphia.

"I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John said in a short statement.

The award-winning "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will start in Frankfurt, Germany as part of an 11-show swing through Europe from May to June before crossing over to North America in July.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man" singer will hit the stage at Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday, July 15, 2022. The tour will head to Detroit before circling back to New Jersey for a show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Elton John's 20 performance jaunt across North America will culminate with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to commemorate one of his most iconic gigs in 1975.

"Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time," Elton John said.

Tickets for all of Elton John's North American tour dates will go on sale Wednesday, June 30.

