Emaciated dog found alive under debris 3 weeks after Hurricane Dorian

A search and rescue team found a dog buried under debris in the Bahamas, over three weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the islands.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, which is based out of South Florida, used a drone with infrared heat-seeking technology to find the emaciated dog, which was buried under air conditioning units in Marsh Harbour and had been stuck ever since the storm struck the island in early September.

"[He was] nothing but a bag of bones but still wagging his tail," said Big Dog Ranch Rescue's founder and president Lauree Simmons.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue got word of the discovery Friday morning. Within the hour, a plane was able to pick up the dog, nicknamed "Miracle," and bring him to Palm Beach County. The pup is now receiving life-saving medical treatment and nourishment at the rescue's facility.

Rescuers estimate that that Miracle had been trapped for over three weeks.

“What an incredible story that we were able to discover this dog alive after being trapped for so long," Simmons said. "We are using the latest technology for our recovery teams to locate these animals. In this case drones played a key role.”

The rescue says Miracle is the 138th dog they've managed to save in the Bahamas. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is working with the local humane society to clear shelter space so new dogs can be placed there.

For more information on how to help the rescue efforts, visit Big Dog Ranch Rescue's website.