Embiid, 76ers partners team up for $1.3 million donation to healthcare workers battling COVID-19

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, along with team partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, dedicated a $1.3M donation to Penn Medicine for antibody testing for healthcare workers.

“COVID-19 antibody testing can help Philadelphia health care workers at this critical time, and we need to do everything possible to help those heroes who are putting their lives at risk to help us," Embiid said.

The donation, announced on Friday, will aid efforts to test and identify healthcare providers who may be immune to the novel virus through previous exposure. Penn Medicine says the money will immediately scale testing to 1,000 healthcare providers in the region.

"Our medical workers are on the frontlines of this crisis, have been hit hardest by it and need all the help and support we can give them. We have rough days ahead, but with collective action like this, together we will make it through," Harris said.

Penn Medicine boasts the largest single-institution immunology community in the country, with over 200 experts on staff. Executive Vice President of the University of Pennsylvania's Health System Dr. J. Larry Jameson says some of the donation will also be used to fund a possible plasma treatment for coronavirus patients.

“This antibody testing will be a critical component of several other Penn projects designed to combat and prevent this disease, all of which have come to the forefront of our institution’s priorities," Dr. Jameson said.

Penn Medicine says the funding will allow them to broadened testing to include police officers and emergency medical service workers.

