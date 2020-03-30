Sixers owners donate laptops for students, meals to Philadelphia residents

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced the donation of significant resources to support the Philadelphia area during the continued COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Josh Harris and David Blitzer, owners of the NBA team, completed the first big donation early Monday to Philabudance. They provided a donation that will fund 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people across the Philadelphia area.

The team also committed the funds needed to purchase 10,000 Chromebooks for students in the Philadelphia School District.

“I’m told this is just the start of what the Sixers will be doing to help our city and its residents in this time of need,” said Mayor Kenney. “I thank Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and the entire Sixers organization for their tremendous commitment and for being leaders in our community.”

Just last week, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers launched The Philly Pledge, which will benefit Philabundance and the PHL COVID-19 fund.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Ben Simmons announces 'The Philly Pledge' fund to help residents with COVID-19

Carli Lloyd expresses optimism in spite of COVID-19's impact on sports, 2020 Summer Olympics

Sixers ownership reverses course on staff salary reductions, apologize due to backlash

76ers Joel Embiid pledges $500K to COVID-19 relief, helping team employees

NJ navy veteran hospitalized with COVID-19 desperately needs plasma donation

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP