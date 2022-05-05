Embiid clears concussion protocol ahead of game 3, still listed as doubtful

article

Philadelphia 76ers all-star center Joel Embiid has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol but remains listed as ‘doubtful' for Friday's playoff matchup with the Miami Heat. Embiid's availability for Friday could still change before the game.

Embiid suffered a broken orbital bone and a concussion in the Sixers' close out game against the Toronto Raptors while defending a hard drive to the basket by Pascal Siakam.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that while Embiid was not expected to play as of Thursday, "progress could be made to change his availability." Friday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported there was optimism that Embiid would play in game 3 and that he had been fitted for a protective mask.

Embiid was already playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb that he sustained earlier in the Toronto series.

The Sixers will need to climb back from a 2-0 hole if they want to advance past the second round of the playoffs. That looks like a tall task without Embiid, even as the series shifts back to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey obviously are missing Embiid, who is also dealing with a thumb injury. The Philly guards couldn't find a way to get a split at Miami, the top seed in the East, without the five-time All-Star.

The Sixers weren't closer than eight points in the fourth quarter of the first two games, and Maxey sees the first quarter as the key to changing that.

"When we go home with the crowd on our side, we’ve got to hit first," Maxey said after the 119-103 loss in Game 2. "Coach Doc said something in the locker room before the game about, ‘Let’s not be a counterpunching team tonight.’ I think that really hit home. We’ve got to go after them first and put them on their heels."

Philadelphia is battling history, too.

Miami has taken a 2-0 lead in 18 previous series, including the first round this season against Atlanta, and won the matchup every time. The 76ers have dropped the first two games 19 previous times, never recovering to win the series.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points in Game 2. The Miami center tops the list of players impacted by the possible return of the 7-foot Embiid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report