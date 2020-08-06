Emergency community meeting held after fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy in West Philly

A community in pain, feeling helpless and looking for answers. Residents on Simpson Street in West Philly came out for an emergency meeting city officials called in response to 7-year-old Zamar Jones being shot as he played on his porch last weekend.

"Black Lives Matter has to happen on Simpson Street," said City Councilman Curtis Jones.

Resident Shainee Minor is grateful for the many anti-violence agencies that came out and brought resources.

"It means a lot because y'all care and we don't think nobody care," she said. But what Minor really wants is to see the men in her community support and protect their families.

"Not getting into street beefs, not selling drugs, but being a man," she said.

Mylazz Montgomery has a different take.

"Until I see a change it means nothing for everybody to be out here," she said. Her 12-year-old daughter was one of the children playing with Zamar when he was shot. Her husband who is a firefighter went over to help.

"My thoughts are to run of course. Like to just get off this block and remove myself, but that's not going to stop what’s going on on this block. The sadness and the fact that it could be the next kid," she said.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw offered encouragement saying right now there's an urgency and desire for change from everyone.

"Today is different because we're in a moment and time where accountability is wanted internally and externally. They want accountability and they want accountability from their police department. So the time is now," said Police Commissioner Outlaw.

