4 unaccounted for, 2 hurt in explosion at Buena home; criminal investigation underway

Police say four people are unaccounted for and two people, including a small child, suffered burns after an explosion and fire at a home in Buena, New Jersey.

Crews responded to a fire at a home on the 300 block of Southwest Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. and pulled a small child from the home. An adult woman was also hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The child was transported to a burn unit in Pennsylvania for treatment.

Police believe most of those who are unaccounted for are unrelated, but a friend may also have been staying at the home.

Franklin Township police say they have confirmed the fire was a result of an explosion. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, but police say they have launched a criminal investigation.

Atlantic County officials, including the bomb squad, responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the explosion.

Several houses on the block were affected by the blast, and even more homes were evacuated following the incident. Utilities were also shut off in the area temporarily.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.