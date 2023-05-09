Emergency crews responding to Burlington County house fire

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Burlington County, authorities say.

The fire reportedly broke out in a home on W 3rd Street in Florence, New Jersey.

SKYFOX flew over the area and observed firefighters working to extinguish the flames as smoke lingered around the home's roof.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn says crews from Florence, Bordentown and Burlington all responded to the fire.

Part of the home's back porch collapsed, but the flames were placed under control.

Victims were seen being taken to ambulances, but officials have not yet provided details on the extent of injuries.