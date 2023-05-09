Expand / Collapse search

Emergency crews responding to Burlington County house fire

By
Published 
Burlington County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Crews from multiple towns respond to Burlington County house fire

Crews from Florence, Bordentown and Burlington responded to a house fire on W 3rd road in Florence, New Jersey. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the details.

FLORENCE, N.J. - Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Burlington County, authorities say. 

The fire reportedly broke out in a home on W 3rd Street in Florence, New Jersey. 

SKYFOX flew over the area and observed firefighters working to extinguish the flames as smoke lingered around the home's roof. 

FOX 29's Hank Flynn says crews from Florence, Bordentown and Burlington all responded to the fire. 

Firefighters battling Burlington County house fire

Emergency crews are on scene in Florence, New Jersey, as firefighters work to extinguish flames that engulfed a home. FOX 29's Mike Jerrick has the details.

Part of the home's back porch collapsed, but the flames were placed under control. 

Victims were seen being taken to ambulances, but officials have not yet provided details on the extent of injuries. 

SKYFOX over W 3rd Street in Florence, New Jersey, where fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire. 