School District of Philadelphia preparing to vote on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers, staff

article

The School District of Philadelphia Board of Education is preparing to vote Tuesday to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and staff.

The resolution went public for the first time Friday. It says there will be a process for requests to be exempted and those may be for documented medical reasons or religious beliefs.

Masks will be required for teachers and students in the fall as the city tries to restart full in-person learning amid changing variables in the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that vaccines, masking, and regular testing for both students and staff are the best way to open schools and keep them open. This union has followed the science, has supported vaccines, and has done everything within our collective power to advocate for a safe and healthy return to in-person learning," PFT president Jerry Jordan said.

RELATED HEADLINES:

The district has reportedly spent four and a half million dollars of CARES Act funds on state-of-the-art air and surface purifiers for all learning environments and collective spaces. Reggie McNeil, COO, says it's good for more than COVID-19.

When tested in an enclosed setting, the air purifying technology deactivated the virus to below detectable levels within three minutes.

"In addition to the COVID-19 virus, active pure technology has been tested in independent laboratories and proven to eliminate viruses, bacteria, mold, and fungi on both surfaces and in the air," McNeil said.

Air quality was a huge sticking point in getting teachers back into classrooms last year. Teachers Union President Jerry Jordan called it money well-spent.

"Members have been concerned about ventilation, and this is going to answer many of their questions," Jordan said.

Teachers returned to the classroom on Monday and students will start on Aug. 30.

The district also touted a new hybrid option for families that are not quite ready to dive into a return to full in-person instruction.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter