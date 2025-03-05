Environmental concerns remain after massive fire at Camden recycling yard

The Brief It’s nearly two weeks after a massive fire broke out at the EMR Metal Yard on South Front Street. The industrial fire in Camden has left neighbors with environmental and health concerns.



The City of Camden says it’s working with state and county officials along with EMR Metal Yard to "investigate and evaluate" the massive fire that broke out February 21st. It says when it’s done it will meet with impacted residents and tell them what they’ve learned.

What we know:

A community meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening with Camden residents and the metal recycler, that was the scene of a massive fire almost two weeks ago, has been postponed while city officials say they are evaluating the fire and will meet with residents in the future.

Massive equipment clawed at piles of debris at the EMR Metal Recycling yard on South Front Street Wednesday. Nearly two weeks after a massive fire sent thick, black smoke into the air and drew fire crews from across the region neighbors remember the fear.

EMR reports a lithium-ion battery improperly sent to its scrap recycling facility caused the blaze. EMR did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Celeste Rodriquez of Camden remembers the evening of the blaze. She said, "It was incredibly scary. I was getting off my job and someone noticed smoke. I thought it was a house fire but when I went outside and saw the great plume of smoke, it felt like a post-apocalyptic world."

Rodriquez lives a few blocks from EMR and works at a nearby school. She said she and her family hunkered down at home and rode out the fire.

What's next:

Meanwhile, in a public notice from the city of Camden, a meeting set for Wednesday evening with residents, the company and city officials has been postponed by EMR.

FOX 29 was told EMR was to meet with county officials Wednesday to discuss changes to the site’s fire suppression system while residents want the big, metal recycler to just go away.

Rodriquez said, "A lot of residents just want that company gone and we’re trying to work with the city and officials to inform them we are tired. We are sick of this."