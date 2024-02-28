Epic fire truck for sale on Facebook by the Fort Washington Fire Company

You see a lot of crazy stuff for sale on Facebook, but a 2001 fire truck? Yes, add it to the list because The Fort Washington Fire Company has one for sale if you are in the market.

A 2001 American LaFrance ladder tower can be yours for $60,000. It seats seven and has been kept in a garage.

Upper Dublin Twp Fire Administrator, Timothy Schuck, gave FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney, a tour of the truck.

It has a low mileage of just under 27,000 and is well maintained. It even comes with a bell on front.

The gold trim that adorns the truck is not done anymore.

"This is real gold leaf compared to newer trucks where it's vinyl," said Schuck. "This was all hand done so there’s an added feature to it."

The truck is being sold because the Fort Washington Fire Company has a brand new one.

When asked if they typically advertise on Facebook, Schuck said "No. We took an unusual step with this advertisement. Just tried to do something different."

As one can imagine, the comments have gotten some laughs, especially questions about gas mileage which is "not so good," but Battalion Chief Kevin Kline jokes, "it has a very large gas tank if you want to take it for a long trip."

Kline has had his share of time behind the wheel of this truck.

"For something just shy of 50 feet long, it does not drive too bad. Parking can be a challenge," said Kline. "Definitely doesn’t fit into a parking garage."

Kline even took us on a test drive which included a ride up into the sky.

"If you go up on a clear night, you can see the skyline of Center City," said the Battalion Chief.

Because Dawn is a little afraid of heights, they didn’t go the full 93 feet.

So, who besides a fire company might be looking for something like this?

"Tree trimmers possibly use it, painting, whatever’s out there that you can dream of…there’s a fire truck or if you ever wanted to own one it's available," said Schuck.

They expect to sell the truck to a smaller fire company that can’t afford the price of a new one and have already had a couple of inquiries.