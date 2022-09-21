ER to shut down at Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Crozer Health says

Delaware County residents may have to travel even further for emergency services after a recent announcement by Crozer Health.

On Wednesday, Crozer Health said the Emergency Department at the Delaware County Memorial Hospital will be completely closed within 60 days.

The shutdown is reportedly part of a Transformation Healthcare Services Plan to "redefine how its hospitals care for the community."

"This plan will provide healthcare access and services based on post-pandemic operational realities and community needs," Crozer said.

Services will be suspended to begin renovations for a 100-bed behavioral health inpatient hospital opening in spring 2023.

Springfield Hospital, whose emergency services were suspended in April, is set to become an outpatient facility by the end of the year.

These changes come months after the Delaware County Council passed an emergency ordinance stating long-term care facilities and hospitals must provide notice to the county when developing plans to close long-term care facilities, hospitals or large portions of hospitals.

Members of the county released the following statement after meeting with Crozer Health on Wednesday:

"The plan includes elements that are responsive to the needs of County residents, however, there is a range of unanswered questions, including what role Crozer Health’s for-profit corporate parent, Prospect Medical Holdings will play. While this plan aims to stabilize the system, Council is concerned that the proposed plan may limit access to health care in the eastern Delaware County communities. The health and safety of residents is a main priority to Council and the County will continue its focus on ensuring that a wide range of health services and options remain available to Delaware County residents. All residents deserve access to quality healthcare."