Delaware County passes emergency ordinance in response to recent Crozer Health closures

The Delaware County Council passed an emergency ordinance stating long-term care facilities and hospitals must provide notice to the county when developing plans to close long-term care facilities, hospitals or large portions of hospitals.

This comes in the wake of a series of temporary or permanent suspensions and closures by Crozer Health.

The ordinance requires 180-day notice be given to the county of decisions to close all or portions of a hospital or units of a hospital. For example, 180-days notification of the closing of ambulance services, behavioral health departments, labor and delivery or ERs must be given to the county.

The county is also requiring establishments to provide closing plans to the Delaware County Health Department no later than 120 days from the anticipated date of closure.

Beginning in January of this year, Crozer Health has closed or suspended a number of health units, including its maternity ward at Delaware County Memorial Hospital and emergency room services at Springfield Hospital, among others.

The ordinance also states specific information for the continuance of patient care must be included in any closure plan, as well as plans for where to place emergency department patients, dealing with medical records and how communities will be accommodated for future care.

The county let it be known that any failure to comply with any part of the ordinance will result in court action.

"While the passage of an emergency ordinance is a drastic measure, it is both justified and necessary," said Delaware County Vice Chair Elaine Schaefer. "We are in a true crisis that is centered in our most vulnerable communities. This ordinance allows time and planning for the transition for the thousands of Delco patients who would be directly and negatively affected by an abrupt termination of crucial services."