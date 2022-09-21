New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour

The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!

On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023.

Workers will see a $1.13-increase on their paychecks from the current statewide minimum wage, which stands at $13.

Minimum wage was previously only expected to reach $14 an hour next year, however inflation added on an additional 13 cents.

"The Governor and Legislature had the forethought to account for the possibility of rising costs in their historic minimum wage law, which helps low-wage workers better provide for themselves and their families," said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

Wages are set to increase to $15 an hour by 2024, according to legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy three years ago.