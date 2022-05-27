Erosion keeping some North Wildwood beaches closed Memorial Day weekend

Erosion from an early May storm is keeping some beaches in North Wildwood closed on the eve of the unofficial start of summer.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira visited North Wildwood Friday morning as crews continued working onshore.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello says out of the town's 30 guarded beaches, about eight or nine of them will not be ready to open Memorial Day weekend.

Rosenello also says crews are about two weeks behind schedule due to the nor'easter that moved through the area on Mother's Day.

He is also urging people who see sand piles to stay away from them because they could be unstable.

Areas between 10th Street and 19th Street have been impacted by the delays, but the mayor recommends visitors go to beaches north or south of those affected areas.

Rosenello says North Wildwood is looking forward to summer and the community is ready to welcome visitors back for sand and fun.

"This is definitely the first normal summer season since 2019," he said.