Escaped emu captured on busy highway in King Prussia

The Brief Here's something you don't see every day - an emu on the highway! The bird escaped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday. It was captured a short time later and returned to its owner.



A rare sight left drivers very "emused" in Montgomery County this week.

What we know:

An emu was caught waddling along the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Gulph Road in King of Prussia Monday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say it escaped from the owner's trailer on the turnpike, and eventually wound up on I-76 East.

Troopers were able to safely capture the emu and held it until the owner arrived.