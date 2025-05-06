Escaped emu captured on busy highway in King Prussia
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A rare sight left drivers very "emused" in Montgomery County this week.
What we know:
An emu was caught waddling along the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Gulph Road in King of Prussia Monday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police say it escaped from the owner's trailer on the turnpike, and eventually wound up on I-76 East.
Troopers were able to safely capture the emu and held it until the owner arrived.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.