Escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez fatally shot during chase after allegedly killing family of 5

It's been three weeks since Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from custody; and the manhunt came to a dramatic end moments after a family of five were found dead in what was only described as a "weekend residence" in Leon County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say during a search in the Leon County area, where Lopez reportedly took off, officers received a call from a concerned family member saying they had not from an elder relative.

That's when authorities went to the home and found one adult and four children murdered. It's believed Lopez was behind the deaths and took off in a stolen white Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate reading: DPV4520.

White Chevrolet Silverado (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

During a press conference, Jason Clark with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) gave preliminary details on the case but was unable to go into specifics.

For starters, the home is believed to not be the family's primary residence, but their "weekend residence" and they are actually from the Houston area. The attack also appears to be random, as the license plates and registration were run by officials, and the owners have no ties to Lopez.

Moments after the press conference, the Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook Lopez was captured.

Clark says it happened in Atascosa County in Jourdanton, just south of San Antonio around 10:30 p.m. That's where officials encountered a truck that appears to match the description. A chase ensued, and tire spikes were used to disable the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree.

The driver, later confirmed to be Lopez, was shot following a brief gunfight with officers and arrested, where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No other law enforcement officials were injured in the shootout.

"I would say this is a tragedy that you had five individuals, who lost their lives," he said. "I am thankful [though], that tonight, Gonzalo Lopez is unable to harm anyone else."

According to the TDCJ, Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder before escaping on May 12 when he was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the hunt, including the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and after a week-long search, authorities said they concluded "an exhaustive ground and air search in Leon County," but the search was entering a new phase.

That meant certain personnel was expected to stay in Leon County, where authorities say Lopez was last seen leaving, and strategic searches of areas will be conducted outside the originally secured perimeter.

Additionally, the renewed focus by OIG, Texas Rangers, and the U.S. Marshals is "to leave no stone unturned as they follow leads and track Lopez's whereabouts."

The TDCJ says Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designated for high-risk inmates, due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status. Lopez got out of his restraints, cut through the expanded metal, crawled out through the bottom of the cage, and attacked the driver.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Officials say Lopez stabbed the driver in the hand with an unknown object. The officer and Lopez got out of the bus, and a second officer got out from the back of the bus. However, Lopez got back on the bus and started driving down the road.

The officers fired shots at and shot a rear tire, disabling the bus, TDCJ says. The bus traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway. Officials say Lopez exited the bus and ran into the woods off of Highway 7.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

The U.S. Marshals Service says the 46-year-old is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and has ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

Gonzalo Lopez's tattoos (Photos: U.S. Marshals Service) Expand

