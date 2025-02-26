Escaped inmate wanted after climbing 2 fences at Philly prison: Marshals

article

The Brief A federal inmate escaped from a prison in North Phialdelphia this weekend. U.S. Marshals say he escaped by climbing two fences. He was serving time for weapons possession.



The search is on for a federal inmate after a prison escape in North Philadelphia this weekend.

What we know:

U.S. Marshals say Keith Freeman, 30, escaped from the Kintock Group on the 600 block of E. Luzerne Street on Sunday.

The federal inmate climbed two different fences before fleeing the prison.

He was serving a 96-month sentence for weapons possession.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the escaped inmate, or his current whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals tip service.