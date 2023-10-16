Evacuations urged as overturned truck causes 'hazardous situation' in Bucks County: police
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking some residents in Bucks County to evacuate after a propane truck overturned Monday morning.
The crash is causing a "hazardous situation" near Ferry and Old Iron roads in Doyletown, according to officials.
A "swift and safe" evacuation is being urged within a 2,000-foot radius of the incident.
Police say they will update residents when it is safe to return to the area.