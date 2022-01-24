'Every parent's worst nightmare': Teen killed, others injured in vicious weekend crash in Cheltenham

article

A young man was killed when he and a carful of youths hit a guardrail and slammed into two utility poles over the weekend in Montgomery County.

According to investigators from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an 18-year-old driver and four others between 17-19 were in a 2006 Honda Accord on Greenwood Avenue early Sunday morning when the vehicle sideswiped a guardrail and shattered two utility poles.

Officers from the Cheltenham Police Department found the occupants suffering from serious injuries, according to investigators. All five victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including a 19-year-old who was airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and later died at Abington Memorial Hospital.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Monday that Nicholas Bednarek suffered from multiple blunt impact injuries.

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and our hearts go out to Nicholas’s family and the other families. We pray for a full recovery of all of the young people," District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Officers reported finding an open bottle of alcohol inside the vehicle after the crash, but investigators have said what caused the deadly crash.

