Evesham man charged with selling counterfeit health supplements: officials

A man has been arrested and charged with selling counterfeit health supplements, deceiving people out of more than $130,000.

Evesham police say the suspect was using cinnamon and sugar to replicate the look, taste and consistency of name brand supplements supporting gut health. The investigation launched when customers began complaining after seeing zero health benefits.

Brad Snyder, of Marlton, faces five charges for theft by deception, counterfeiting and computer criminal activity.

The 47-year-old is accused of operating an online business through Amazon to sell counterfeit supplements since November 2021.

Evesham police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants Tuesday at Snyder’s home on Woodhollow Drive and a public storage facility in Marlton.

Evesham Police Chief, Walt Miller, said it was a sophisticated operation. "Mr. Synder was counterfeiting and selling Gut Connect 365. It is a health supplement manufactured nationally by Nestle. He was selling it on Amazon, using the names APEXX as well as MiracleTonics."

Chief Miller said Snyder purchased blank jars and printed labels mimicking national brands, heat sealing the jars to look like they were produced in a factory.

Nestle received customer complaints about the quality of the products and started investigating. They realized their products were being counterfeited and notified Amazon, who then contacted local authorities.

Snyder is being held at the Burlington County Jail.

Detectives have seized his computers for forensic analysis, which may help identify victims around the country.

Anyone who believes they are a victim after purchasing the counterfeit products should contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111.