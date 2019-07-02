Evesham Township police investigate suspicious incident at garage

Evesham Township police say they are looking to talk to two men who entered a garage and videotaped vehicles inside.

Neighbors were on edge and puzzled Tuesday evening after police released this video showing two strange men drive up in a Maserati and start snooping around inside a garage at a nearby home last week.

According to police, the two men arrived in the high-end sports car and parked it in the driveway of the home off the main highway here. FOX 29 is not disclosing the address. Investigators say they went inside the garage and began videotaping vehicles there.

The garage was open and under construction. At one point, police say surveillance video shows the pair climbing a ladder to the second floor of the garage.

According to police, the entire episode was captured on the homeowner's private video surveillance system. A source says the two men were in the garage and on the property for almost 20 minutes. There's also audio of their visit here.

Police stress that nothing was taken from the garage or the home, they simply want to identify the men and find out why they were there in the first place. They were gone when police arrived.

If anyone can identify the males or have information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.