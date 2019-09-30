Evesham Township Police K-9 passes away after sudden illness

article

Evesham Township police shared the heartbreaking news that one of their K-9s passed away after a sudden illness.

K-9 Brody died on Sept. 27 after serving the department and community for more than six years. He specialized in the detection of narcotics and in locating missing persons. He was also trained in handler protection and the apprehension of suspects.

Brody and his handler Cpl. Ryan Bourdon had a remarkable career together, which included a number of commendations, significant arrests and the seizures of illegal drugs.

"He will be greatly missed by handler Corporal Bourdon, his family, and the men and women of the Evesham Police Department," police wrote.

Rest in Peace, Brody.