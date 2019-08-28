Evil Genius, Sheetz team up to create blueberry muffin beer
PHILADELPHIA - Evil Genius rolled out a beer you may just want to drink for breakfast. Sheetz and Evil Genius Beer Company teamed up together for “brewberry muffinz” beer.
The collaboration is a blonde ale that is “really great for summer.” In the brew process, about 400 blueberry beer were used in each batch. Each can contains 6 percent of alcohol per volume.
Altogether, Evil Genius produced about 1,000 cases of the “brewberry muffinz” beer.
New limited-edition beer goes on sale at 4 p.m. Thursday.
It will be available at 99 Sheetz in the state.
The beer is only available as a limited run so be sure to get it while you can!