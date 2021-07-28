Ex-child protective services worker sentenced for child porn

article

A former teacher and child protective services worker who admitted to producing child pornography images of a young boy who was in his care has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in federal prison.

Kayan Frazier will also have to pay the victim restitution under the 250-month sentence imposed Tuesday, although the amount has not yet been determined.

The 29-year-old Somers Point man will also be on permanent supervised release once he’s freed from prison.

Frazier had pleaded guilty in February to sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Frazier’s home in April 2019 after law enforcement officials learned he was sharing child porn images online.

