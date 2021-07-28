Ex-child protective services worker sentenced for child porn
CAMDEN, N.J. - A former teacher and child protective services worker who admitted to producing child pornography images of a young boy who was in his care has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in federal prison.
Kayan Frazier will also have to pay the victim restitution under the 250-month sentence imposed Tuesday, although the amount has not yet been determined.
The 29-year-old Somers Point man will also be on permanent supervised release once he’s freed from prison.
Frazier had pleaded guilty in February to sexual exploitation of a child.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Frazier’s home in April 2019 after law enforcement officials learned he was sharing child porn images online.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement