Ex-Pa. Rep. Joe Sestak becomes 24th Democrat to announce 2020 bid

article

Former U.S. Navy officer and Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak has officially added his name to an already long list of Democratic candidates running for president in 2020.

Sestak, a former three-star admiral, served in the Navy for 31 years before representing Pennsylvania’s Seventh congressional district in the House of Representatives.

“What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest,” Sestak said in a statement. “I want to be that president who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served.”

According to Sestak, the decision to announce his 2020 bid was delayed so he could provide support for his daughter, Alex, as she battled with a resurgence of brain cancer.

The Delaware County native was elected to the U.S. House in a Republican-dominant district in 2006.

Sestak attended Cardinal O’Hara High School prior to graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I had worn the cloth of our nation for over 31 years in peace and war, but after Alex’s first high-grade brain tumor, I needed to answer to you, the American people, who provided the military healthcare coverage that saved our daughter’s life,” Sestak said. “I served our nation as a U.S. Congressman for two terms from a Republican District in order to work for all Americans to have the healthcare coverage we fortunately had had for Alex.”

Advertisement

The Delaware County native was elected to the U.S. House in a Republican-dominant district in 2006.

Sestak attended Cardinal O’Hara High School prior to graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.

The two dozen candidates who make up the sprawling 2020 Democratic presidential field range in age from 37 to 89 and include liberals and moderates; senators, governors and mayors; and an unprecedented number of women and minorities.

Democrats view the upcoming election as a must-win, and they're looking to nominate someone who is their best hope to beat President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.