'Exciting': Youth wheelchair basketball tournament returns for 24th year in a row

For the 24th year in a row, the Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament took place over the weekend featuring athletes from several states on the East Coast.

"It’s an exciting sport to watch! If you’ve never seen it before, you got to check it out, these athletes are amazing what they can do, they’re handling the wheelchair, they’re handling a basketball, it’s an amazing sport," said Erica Young, Program Director with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

The tournament is in honor of Katie Kirlin who was paralyzed in the late 80’s and later died in 1989. Her parents keep her memory alive through this event.

"She became paralyzed in '87…there was no Junior wheelchair sports in Philadelphia at the time…after her death we realized that we needed to start something. There’s no funding for wheelchair sports. It doesn’t come under Special Olympics," said Mr. and Mrs. Kirlin.

They raise nearly $15,000 every year to help put on the tournament. Athletes like Adan Persad are grateful it exists.

"I mean, it feels good knowing everybody else went through things similar to you and then like you can all relate to everyone here," said Persad.

He was born with Spina Bifida, a condition where there is an incomplete closing of the spine and membranes around the spinal cord. None of this stops him from dominating on the court.

Mr. Kirlin says these athletes have a lot more to show the world other than their wheelchair.

"These kids are terrific athletes, they just happen to be in a chair and it’s nice to show them for their abilities not their disabilities," said Mr. Kirlin.

The Kirlins say they’re looking for even more wheelchair-bound athletes to participate in their sport and tournament. You can reach out to them at their website.

