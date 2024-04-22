Express closings: These Philadelphia stores are shutting their doors

article

A one-time mall staple is about to leave more storefronts empty in Philadelphia.

On Monday, Express filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as they announced the closure of nearly 100 stores. Closing sales are said to begin Tuesday.

Two locations in the heart of Philadelphia were included on that list:

Fashion District Philadelphia - 901 Market Street

Walnut Street - 1521 Walnut Street

The fashion retailer, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, reported nearly $1.2 billion in total debts and $1.3 billion in total assets in its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

According to Express’ website, the company currently operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The parent of Bonbons and UpWest brands, Express, said its 12 UpWest stores would also be closing.