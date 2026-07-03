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Extreme heat continues Friday, triple digit temps on tap for 4th of July

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather
Published July 3, 2026 7:42 AM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 7:42 AM EDT
Extreme heat continues Friday, triple digit temps on tap for 4th of July
Extreme heat continues Friday, triple digit temps on tap for 4th of July

Extreme heat continues Friday, triple digit temps on tap for 4th of July

Record-breaking heat will continue on Friday with temperatures again slated to reach 104 degrees. The sweltering hot temperatures will remain on 4th of July before a noticeable cooldown next week.

The Brief

    • Temperatures will return to near-record highs on Friday, with added humidity to make it feel even hotter.
    • An extreme heat warning issued earlier this week by the National Weather Service remains in effect.
    • Extreme heat will continue on the 4th of July, with high temperatures reaching above 100 degrees for the third straight day.

PHILADELPHIA - Triple digit heat will continue to bake the Philadelphia area on Friday, with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

Forecasters say the 4th of July will be similarly hot and muggy with the chance of scattered storms in the evening. 

What we know:

Daytime temperatures on Friday will reach 104 degrees in Philadelphia, which forecasters say will threaten a 60-year-old record. 

The sweltering hot temperatures and humidity will make it feel like 108 degrees by noon, and reach 112 degrees by late afternoon.

An extreme heat warning issued earlier this week by the National Weather Service will continue on Friday.

What's next:

Extreme heat will continue on the 4th of July, but Saturday's sultry temperatures will actually mark the downswing of the heat wave.

Temperatures will barely reach above 100 degrees on Independence Day, with lingering humidity to make it feel warmer.

The heat and humidity could help churn up some scattered late day storms that could turn severe. 

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the main threat of a brief storm will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Forecasters expect the main threat associated with the storms to be damaging winds, along with brief downpours.

The Source

  • Information provided by the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

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