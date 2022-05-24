'Extremley upsetting incident': Student stabbed at Coatesville Senior High School, superintendent says

article

One student has been transported to the hospital after being stabbed at Coatesville Senior High School during a fight, a school official announced.

According to Substitute Superintendent Rick Dunlap, a fight between two students broke out around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. "I'm extremely sorry to report that at least one of the students was stabbed and was transported to the hospital," Dunlap said.

Students at the school for 11th and 12th graders were dismissed to allow police time and space to investigate.

Dunlap also notified parents that students would be interviewed as they are dismissed.

"Clearly this is an extremely upsetting incident. We will communicate throughout the day as we learn more and will be sure we follow up with counseling for our students and staff," Dunlap said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.