Philadelphia, Newark airports will have flights cut starting Friday: Full list

By
Published  November 6, 2025 11:32am EST
Travel News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Travelers will see fewer flights at airports around the country starting this week as the FAA cuts the number of flights to forty high-volume markets around the country starting Friday morning.

The Brief

    • The Federal Aviation Administration has announced the list of 40 U.S. airports where air traffic will be reduced by 10% starting Friday.
    • Officials announced the cuts are related to a shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the federal government shutdown.
    • Philadelphia International and Newark Liberty International in New Jersey will be affected.

PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Aviation Administration announced this week that it would be cutting air traffic by 10% at 40 high-traffic airports across the U.S. The list, released by the FAA on Thursday, includes four airports in the New York metro area.

FAA flight cuts

What we know:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced the changes on Wednesday. Duffy and Bedford said the cuts are coming because of a shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the federal government shutdown, now the longest in American history.

The cuts, Bedford said, are meant to keep air traffic safe, and alleviate the pressure on the system.

"This is data-based," Duffy said. "This is not based on what airline travels, has more flights out of what location. This is about where is the pressure, and how do we alleviate the pressure."

Philadelphia International and Newark Liberty International in New Jersey will see decreased traffic because of the cuts.

According to the Associated Press, passengers will start being notified of cancellations starting Thursday. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have both said that they'll offer refunds to passengers who choose not to fly, even if they purchased previously non-refundable tickets.

FAA airport flight reduction list

Here's the full list of airports that will have flights cut:

  1. Anchorage International in Alaska
  2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia
  3. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts
  4. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland
  5. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina
  6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio
  7. Dallas Love Field in Texas
  8. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia
  9. Denver International in Colorado
  10. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas
  11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan
  12. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey
  13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida
  14. Honolulu International in Hawaii
  15. Houston Hobby in Texas
  16. Washington Dulles International in Virginia
  17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas
  18. Indianapolis International in Indiana
  19. John F. Kennedy International in New York
  20. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
  21. Los Angeles International in California
  22. LaGuardia Airport in New York
  23. Orlando International in Florida
  24. Chicago Midway International in Illinois
  25. Memphis International in Tennessee
  26. Miami International in Florida
  27. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota
  28. Oakland International in California
  29. Ontario International in California
  30. Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois
  31. Portland International in Oregon
  32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania
  33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona
  34. San Diego International in California
  35. Louisville International in Kentucky
  36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington
  37. San Francisco International in California
  38. Salt Lake City International in Utah
  39. Teterboro in New Jersey
  40. Tampa International in Florida

By the numbers:

Philadelphia and Newark airports served more than 79 million passengers in 2024, according to data from Airports Council International - North America.

The backstory:

Even before the federal government shut down, the U.S. was suffering from a shortage of air traffic controllers. Since the shutdown began, air traffic controllers have gone without pay. Duffy said that an increasing number of controllers are calling out of work, 

What's next:

Flights will be cut starting Friday, Nov. 7. Duffy and Bedford said traffic will continue to be limited for the remainder of the government shutdown, and that if the air traffic controller shortage persists or gets worse, they will implement more cuts.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what airlines or routes will be subject to cuts, though Duffy and Bedford said on Wednesday that they would try and make cuts as equitable as possible. United has said that their international and long haul flights won't be impacted.

The Source: Information in this story is from a Nov. 5 press conference from U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford, the Associated Press and previous FOX 29 reports.

