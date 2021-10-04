Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down in apparent major outage

Facebook and its apps Instagram and Whatsapp appeared to be experiencing issues on Monday morning that resulted in connection trouble and the inability to load newsfeeds for many users, according to the company.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints regarding the Facebook-owned apps around 11:45 a.m. ET. The largest issue appeared to be centered on Facebook itself with more than 86,000 people reporting problems with the website and the server connection.

Instagram had also received more than 67,000 reports of issues, as well as other Facebook-owned apps like WhatsApp and Facebook messenger.

On Twitter, Facebook Policy Communications Director Andy Stone confirmed the company's products were experiencing issues.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Stone wrote.

Many Instagram users, about 44%, reported issues with the app, according to the site. Most Facebook users — 80% — reported trouble with the website, according to DownDetector.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.