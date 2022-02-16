Fairmount residents terrorized by threatening panhandler

Residents in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood have reported frightening encounters with a man asking for money, including at least two homeowners who said the panhandler threatened them at their doorstep.

Geno Rapone said he was making dinner for his children on Tuesday night when the man started banging on his front door. Rapone noticed the man from a picture that a neighbor posted on the NextDoor app about a threatening encounter.

"I asked him what he wanted, he said ‘I need money to get to 52nd and Market. I’m stranded.’ I said ‘I don’t have any money I can’t help you," Rapone said.

After being turned away, Rapone said the man continued to bang on the door and ring the doorbell. He also hurled threats a Rapone and asked him to come outside.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

When police arrived, they told Rapone that the same man recently threatened another person for money at gunpoint a few blocks away.

"When they were taking my report they told me right before he came to my house he was at 24th and Pirotte and threatened someone with a gun," Rapone said.

Other neighbors have also reported frightening run-ins with the unknown panhandler, including one neighbor who said he threatened to shoot him and his wife.

A woman bravely stood up to the man after she said he threatened to eat her puppies and demanded food and money.

"I didn’t back down, but I was frightened. I was scared," Estelle Dalhansky said.

Neighbors have since come together to form a neighborhood watch to address threats of violence, including a recent spate of carjackings.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter