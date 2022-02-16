Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for gunman in deadly Lawncrest shooting

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawcrest neighborhood, according to authorities. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue just after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side. 

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died, police said. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. 

Authorities did not include a possible in a preliminary update. 

