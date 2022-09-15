Falls Twp. man found guilty of repeated sexual assaults of 2 girls

article

A 69-year-old Falls Township man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two 9-year-old girls.

A Bucks County jury, Thursday, found Falls Township resident Craig S. Hartman guilty of one count of rape of a child and two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. Sentencing is delayed while Hartman goes through Sex Offender Assessment.

During closing arguments, the jury heard emotional interviews from the victims, who tearfully detailed to a forensic interviewer, Hartman’s repeated sexual assaults.

The girls said they were raped in Hartman’s apartment, in a swimming pool and other Bucks County locations. They explained he would expose himself to them and he would encourage them to expose themselves.

"No child would go through that if it wasn’t the truth," Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy told the jury.

An investigation into Hartman began in July 2020, when Falls Township Police received a report of one of the victims being sexually assaulted by Hartman.