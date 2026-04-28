Suspicious death under investigation after body found in Pennypack Creek

The Brief An unresponsive person was found in Pennypack Creek on Tuesday afternoon. The individual was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m. and remains unidentified. Police are investigating the cause and circumstances of the death.



Police are investigating after an unresponsive individual was found in Pennypack Creek in the city’s 15th District on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious death near the 31XX block of Rhawn Street at about 4:41 p.m. and found an adult, currently identified as John or Jane Doe, unresponsive in the creek.

Medics arrived and pronounced the individual dead at 5:06 p.m. The person’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Northeast Detective Division is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigation ongoing in Northeast Philadelphia

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the deceased or determined the cause and manner of death. No information has been released about how the individual ended up in Pennypack Creek.