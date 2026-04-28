Sixers avoid elimination with 113-97 win over Celtics in Boston
PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers with 33 points in a 113-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Sixers rally in Boston to avoid elimination
What we know:
Embiid scored 13 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third, helping the Sixers erase a 13-point third-quarter deficit.
The team went on a 12-0 run to turn a three-point lead into a 15-point advantage.
Tyrese Maxey contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Paul George added 16 points and nine rebounds for the seventh-seeded Sixers.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown scored 22.
The Sixers had lost Games 3 and 4 at home, falling behind 3-1 in the series before returning to Boston to keep their season alive.
Game 6 returns to Philadelphia on Thursday night, where the Sixers will try to force a decisive Game 7 in Boston on Saturday.
The Sixers’ performance in Boston gives them another chance to extend their playoff run in front of their home crowd.
Big picture view:
The Celtics still lead the series 3-2, needing just one more win to advance. The Sixers must win Game 6 in Philadelphia to force a Game 7.
Embiid’s return from an emergency appendectomy has been a key factor for Philadelphia, especially as he helped rally the team in the second half of Game 5.
Both teams are fighting for a spot in the next round, with the series momentum shifting back to Philadelphia for the next matchup.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear how Embiid’s health will hold up for Game 6 or if the Sixers can maintain their momentum to force a Game 7.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report.