Sixers avoid elimination with 113-97 win over Celtics in Boston

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The Brief Joel Embiid scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 113-97 in Game 5. The win keeps the 76ers’ season alive, with Game 6 set for Thursday night in Philadelphia. The Celtics still lead the series 3-2, and a potential Game 7 would be played in Boston on Saturday.



Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers with 33 points in a 113-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Sixers rally in Boston to avoid elimination

What we know:

Embiid scored 13 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third, helping the Sixers erase a 13-point third-quarter deficit.

The team went on a 12-0 run to turn a three-point lead into a 15-point advantage.

Tyrese Maxey contributed 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Paul George added 16 points and nine rebounds for the seventh-seeded Sixers.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown scored 22.

The Sixers had lost Games 3 and 4 at home, falling behind 3-1 in the series before returning to Boston to keep their season alive.

Game 6 returns to Philadelphia on Thursday night, where the Sixers will try to force a decisive Game 7 in Boston on Saturday.

The Sixers’ performance in Boston gives them another chance to extend their playoff run in front of their home crowd.

Big picture view:

The Celtics still lead the series 3-2, needing just one more win to advance. The Sixers must win Game 6 in Philadelphia to force a Game 7.

Embiid’s return from an emergency appendectomy has been a key factor for Philadelphia, especially as he helped rally the team in the second half of Game 5.

Both teams are fighting for a spot in the next round, with the series momentum shifting back to Philadelphia for the next matchup.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how Embiid’s health will hold up for Game 6 or if the Sixers can maintain their momentum to force a Game 7.