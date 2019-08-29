Families of gun violence victims use art to inspire change in Philadelphia

Gun violence continues to be a significant problem in Philadelphia and nationwide.

While FOX 29 nearly reports on gun violence daily, sometimes the details about the victims and their families get left behind.

Loved ones of such victims joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss the impact of gun violence.

Zarinah Lomax is a talk show host, designer and activist working hard to shed light on lives cut short by gun violence.

She was inspired to do so after losing a friend, who was like a sister to her, in March 2018.

Dominique Ogelsby was a student at Penn State University when she was gunned down in West Philadelphia. She died just a month shy of her graduation.

Zarinah’s life was changed forever by losing Dominique and, also, having a father in prison for murder.

It's this reality that's led the South Philadelphia-native to use her creative platform to bring attention to lives gone too soon.

For a second year, Zarinah is hosting a fashion show, Apologues Lives, where the focus isn’t just on the clothes but also on raising awareness about gun violence.

She believes her creative approach paired with art and performances will not only bring awareness but "prayfully" change.

"This never goes away," Zarinah says about the impact for her and the victims' families. She adds that it is important the public see their pictures and learn their stories so that their impressions will last.

On Good Day Philadelphia, Zarinah was joined by several women who have also lost loved ones as a result of gun violence.

Crystal Arthur, Yullio Robbins, and Williesha Robinson-Bethel –– all lost sons, Sonya Dixon lost her grandsons and Danielle Shaw-Oglesby was Dominique’s mother.

"Oh Dominique was smart, she was beautiful. She loved her family. She loved education. She traveled. She is truly missed," Dominique's mother told Mike Jerrick.

"I'm here to represent my son James Walke," explained Yullio. Her son was "brutally gunned down in the streets of Germantown" in Feb. 2016.

He left behind two sons "who miss him dearly," Yullio added. "He loved life. He would have loved to have been here."

Williesha's son William Bethel was just 16 when he was killed in the city's Andorra section.

"He was shot on Easter Sunday, April 1st, 2018, which resulted in his death two days later," she explained. "Scholar athlete. Leader. Honor roll achiever. Very good child."

Sonya Dixon's grandsons were brothers -- Zakiyy Allford, who was shot multipled times and killed in June 2017. Kenyon Allford, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Sept. 2018. Kenyon was killled in front of her own home, while Zakiyy died in front of his father's home.

Both brothers loved cooking. Zakiyy had planned to become a chef and was remembered by his grandmother for his "real big heart, beautiful smile." Kenyon an "had a passion for rapping" and was an aspiring rap artist.

Crystal Arthur's son Kristian Hamilton-Arthur was killed in July 2017. "He was a really great guy. He was loved by many," she explained.

She said Kristian loved to inspire and motivate people to pursue their goals and passions. "He's really missed, he's missed a lot."

Crystal, Yullio, and Williesha all miss their sons.

Sonya Dixon misses her grandsons.

Zarinah misses her best friend.

In 2018, 16 families attended the Apologues Lives event.

In 2019, Zarinah says she has over 50 families expected to attend.

"Everyone is welcome. If you can't please donate," Zarinah said but added that she prays that everybody can come out and support the event.

For tickets to The Apologues Live, visit their website.