Families voice concerns about asbestos in Philadelphia schools: 'It's scary'

Family members of Philadelphia school students voiced their concerns about the ongoing asbestos problem in city schools that continues to disrupt education.

The School District of Philadelphia on Monday held a Zoom meeting with Superintendent Tony Watlington and other staff and healthcare professionals to discuss what measures are being taken.

Four city school communities were invited to attend the meeting, including families from Building 21, C.W. Henry School, Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary School.

Building 21 reopened to staff on Monday reopened to staff after asbestos exposure closed the school in early March. Students who have been learning virtually will be back in-person on Tuesday.

The district has is working to update testing to see if older test records are still accurate.

"So far, we taken plaster samples at 143 buildings and are working to review this data thoroughly," Chief Operating Officer Oz Hill said.

Meanwhile, asbestos forced Vare Charter to close on Friday, swelling the list of impacted schools to six.

"It's scary," Donna Holliday, a grandmother, told FOX 29. "We want our children healthy as well."