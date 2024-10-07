Family demands answers after man fatally shot by off-duty detective in Philadelphia

A Philadelphia family is demanding to know more about the killing of a loved one Thursday night by an off-duty city police detective.

They believe Robert Jones may have been trying to offer assistance.

Michael Jones comforted his 70-year-old mother as friends gather in the Wilson Park community where his brother Robert grew up.

His family said Robert Jones, 54, a longtime worker turned supervisor at a Northeast Philly metal manufacturer, is the man killed Thursday evening when an off-duty homicide detective shot him.

Fox 29’s Jeff Cole asked Michael Jones, Robert’s brother, "what do you make of the fact that he was killed by an off-duty police officer?

"It angers me a lot! But I got to stay focused I got to stay under control," Jones said.

Police report it was 11:30 Thursday night when the detective stopped his car in the turn lane of Willits Road near Holme Avenue with Jones’ 2019 Kia behind him.

Right before the shooting, police say Jones exited his vehicle and approached the detective’s car on the driver’s side.

The detective, who was seated in the driver’s seat, discharged his personally owned firearm multiple times, striking Jones through the window.

The family’s attorney said he was unarmed and may have been trying to help what he thought was a stranded motorist.

"You have an off duty, armed officer shoot and kill an unarmed person who is certified to do roadside assistance wearing a reflective jacket," said Shaka Jones.

Police have identified the detective as 43-year-old Christopher Sweeney, a 14-year veteran of the PPD, and is assigned to the Homicide Unit.

Despite searching a storm drain, police have not reported finding a gun. The detective fired his personal weapon. Jones’ family said they never knew him to own a firearm and say he was not carrying one or his cell phone Thursday evening.

The Jones family said Robert, one of four brothers, who was a self-taught artist, worked for ten years on the Eagles ground crew.

"To me, I feel as though they’re trying to save the officer and at the same time they’re trying to put the stain on my brother’s name," said Michael Jones.

Attorney Johnson spoke of possible criminal charges.

"By my accounting, this is an unjustified shooting, and unjustified shootings are usually and should be accompanied by criminal charges," said the attorney.

Detective Sweeney has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.