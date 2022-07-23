Family, friends gather to remember man shot and killed at South Philly cheesesteak shop

It’s been one year since a deadly shooting at Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia took the life of a Camden man. Family and friends gathered to remember David Padro, Jr. Saturday night.

He was shot and killed at the popular cheesesteak spot on July 22, 2021.

A year after his tragic passing, his family wants justice for Padro. "I want justice for my son, after what happened. He had a whole life ahead of him and it was uncalled for," Padro’s mother said.

Two people were arrested by the end of July 2021 in connection with the shooting. According to police, 36-year-old Paul C. Burkert fatally shot 22-year-old David Padro in the back outside of the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak location on East Passyunk Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Burkert, a Berks County resident, was charged with murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses.

Jamie Frick, 36, of Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, was also arrested and charged.