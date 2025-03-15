Family, friends mourn loss of mother, daughter killed in rowhome fire: ‘You were the best family I ever had’

The Brief A North Philadelphia community is in mourning after a fire in a rowhome killed a little girl and her mother. The fire broke out Friday early Friday morning. The woman’s 8-year-old son was critically injured in the fire.



Investigators still do not know what caused the fire on the 3000 block of North 4th Street that killed a mother and her 6-year-old daughter and left her 8-year-old son fighting for his life.

So, friends and family came together Saturday night to try to comfort each other and try to help each other get through the terrible time.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 3000 block of North 4th Street around 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews entered the smoke-filled structure to battle flames in the basement and find the two children in a bathroom left there by a 20-year-old friend of the mother.

The children and their mother, also in the basement, suffered smoke inhalation. The mother and daughter died in the hospital.

What they're saying:

"I called the neighbors, ‘Please help! Everybody please help! Neighbors I need help! My house is getting on fire!" the victim’s best friend, Adrian Marie cried.

She was in the house when the fire started and says it breaks her heart to know her son did his best to rescue her friend and her two children.

"Because she was a good girl. She was always, ‘Come on, let’s go over there or come on, what you want?’ She was really so happy that day before," Adrian Marie explained.

The victim’s boyfriend, Elizer Gonzalez, said, "I can’t even sleep. I think about them every day. They were all good people. My kids, my girl, when they grew up, they were gonna help every homeless."

Gonzalez says he lost the love of his life, the woman he identifies as 45-year-old Francis Colon. He has a message for her and the children, "That I love you all and you were the best family I ever had in my life."

Big picture view:

Friends and neighbors say they loved Francis and her children so much and came to show their love for them and to support Elizer in his time of need.

Neighbor Naserica Trinidad said, "We lost a child and a mother, family and friends are grieving. They’re going through it. It’s a community and they’re here supporting each other. Tears have been dropped for those two."

Family friend Darrin Ferrell stated, "I can’t put into words how this has just messed everybody up. We’re so heartbroken and I heard the news and I cried for hours and hours that the kids. Those kids. We love those kids."

Counselors at school:

The two young victims attended nearby Potter-Thomas Elementary School. A district spokesperson said the school will have counselors available on Monday for students dealing with the tragedy.